State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 251 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Booking worth $187,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $6,030.00 to $6,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6,100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,141.52.

Booking Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,911.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,144.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5,395.09. The company has a market capitalization of $158.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 960 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,000. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,000. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.