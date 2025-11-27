Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $552,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 107,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 33,555 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. HSBC raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $24,577,509.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,410,476.14. This represents a 18.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $58,925,706.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,825,989.42. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,149,695 shares of company stock worth $186,821,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $165.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $395.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.20. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

