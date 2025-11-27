Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,917 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,451,000 after purchasing an additional 603,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 223.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. HSBC boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $76.07 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $300.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.48.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $12,812,864.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at $15,316,053.30. The trade was a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $9,023,538.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,431,026.90. This trade represents a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock worth $79,621,482. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.