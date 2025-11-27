AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Justin Noznesky Sells 5,166 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) insider Justin Noznesky sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $192,640.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,377.42. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AtriCure Trading Down 6.4%

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $43.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,411,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 273,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in AtriCure by 10.1% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $54.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

