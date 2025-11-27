Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0689 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGMU opened at $27.45 on Thursday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $27.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $102,000.

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.