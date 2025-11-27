Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 27th (BDGI, CEU, CGY, ELD, EMP.A, EQB, FLT, MFI, SU, TECK.B)

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 27th:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) was given a C$84.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$14.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$58.00 to C$66.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$60.00 to C$63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price raised by Ventum Financial from C$58.00 to C$62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$59.00 to C$58.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$96.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) was given a C$0.85 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) was given a C$33.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$70.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$61.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

