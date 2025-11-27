Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 27th (BDGI, CEU, CGY, ELD, EMP.A, EQB, FLT, MFI, SU, TECK.B)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 27th:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) was given a C$84.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$14.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY)

had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$58.00 to C$66.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$60.00 to C$63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price raised by Ventum Financial from C$58.00 to C$62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$59.00 to C$58.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$96.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) was given a C$0.85 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) was given a C$33.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$70.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$61.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

