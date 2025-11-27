Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) vs. Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Head to Head Analysis

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) and Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Local Bounti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and Scotts Miracle-Gro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -265.21% N/A -28.36% Scotts Miracle-Gro 1.54% -60.46% 6.35%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Local Bounti has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Local Bounti and Scotts Miracle-Gro”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $38.14 million 1.46 -$119.90 million ($11.34) -0.22 Scotts Miracle-Gro $3.41 billion 0.96 -$34.90 million $2.42 23.40

Scotts Miracle-Gro has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scotts Miracle-Gro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Local Bounti and Scotts Miracle-Gro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 1 0 0 0 1.00 Scotts Miracle-Gro 0 3 5 0 2.63

Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus target price of $69.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.73%. Given Scotts Miracle-Gro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scotts Miracle-Gro is more favorable than Local Bounti.

Summary

Scotts Miracle-Gro beats Local Bounti on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Local Bounti

(Get Free Report)

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions. It offers hydroponic products that help users to grow plants, flowers, and vegetables using little or no soil; lighting systems and components for use in hydroponic and indoor gardening applications; insect, rodent, and weed control products for home areas; and non-selective weed killer products. The company sells its products under the Scotts, Turf Builder, EZ Seed, PatchMaster, Thick'R Lawn, GrubEx, EdgeGuard, Handy Green II, Miracle-Gro, LiquaFeed, Shake N Feed, Hyponex, Earthgro, Nature Scapes, Ortho, Miracle-Gro Performance Organics, Miracle-Gro Organic Choice, Whitney Farms, EcoScraps, Mother Earth, Botanicare, General Hydroponics, Cyco, Gavita, Agrolux, HydroLogic Purification System, Gro Pro, AeroGarden, Titan, Tomcat, Ortho Weed B Gon, Roundup, Groundclear, and Alchemist brands. It serves home centers, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, large hardware chains, independent hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, e-commerce platforms, and food and drug stores, as well as indoor gardening and hydroponic distributors, retailers, and growers. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.