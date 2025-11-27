Marston’s (LON:MARS) Trading 18% Higher – Time to Buy?

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) shares rose 18% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.90 and last traded at GBX 59. Approximately 33,230,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,025% from the average daily volume of 1,563,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.

MARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 77.50.

The company has a market capitalization of £378.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

