Marston’s (LON:MARS) Trading 18% Higher – Time to Buy?

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) shares rose 18% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.90 and last traded at GBX 59. Approximately 33,230,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,025% from the average daily volume of 1,563,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.
MARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 77.50.
Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.
