Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 61,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 18,888 shares.The stock last traded at $12.98 and had previously closed at $12.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research cut shares of Zalando from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Zalando to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Zalando had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

