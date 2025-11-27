Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Down 31.5% – Time to Sell?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 31.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 and last traded at GBX 0.57. 15,944,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 445% from the average session volume of 2,925,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83.

Thruvision Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of £2.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Thruvision Group (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thruvision Group had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 60.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thruvision Group plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

