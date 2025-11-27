Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boston Scientific stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.14. 5,310,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,077,432. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.98 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,561,336.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Boston Scientific by 552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,143,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $1,133,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

