Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Stock Price Down 36.4% – Time to Sell?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) dropped 36.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 3,673,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 425% from the average daily volume of 699,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

