Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) Trading Down 9.6% – Here’s Why

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $31.99. 96,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 289,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jyong Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jyong Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jyong Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

OUR MISSION We endeavor to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet our customers’ health needs. We seek to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. We are a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU, and Asia.

