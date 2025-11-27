Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$102.10 and last traded at C$101.65, with a volume of 290625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$98.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Northcoast Research downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$92.94.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 41.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 7.3241225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.14%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

