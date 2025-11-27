Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Stifel Financial stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.25. 463,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,980. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.19. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $125.73.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,620,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,080,000 after acquiring an additional 217,415 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,674,000 after acquiring an additional 419,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,371,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,128,000 after buying an additional 45,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 26.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,560,000 after purchasing an additional 314,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SF. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $131.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

