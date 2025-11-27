Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading 66.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,239,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 421,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

