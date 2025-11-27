Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.56 and last traded at GBX 55.80, with a volume of 2328957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.60.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £285.42 million, a PE ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.75.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 3.61 EPS for the quarter. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 62.83%.

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (“ORIT”) is an Impact Fund helping accelerate the transition to net zero. It is an investment company focused on providing investors with an attractive and sustainable level of income returns, with an element of capital growth, by investing in a diversified portfolio of Renewable Energy Assets across Europe, the UK and Australia.

