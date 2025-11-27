Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Repligen stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Repligen Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.18. 498,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,434. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.96 and a 52 week high of $182.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,563.28, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.23 million. Repligen had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.680 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Repligen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Repligen from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $3,092,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,483,675.23. This trade represents a 19.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bylund sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total value of $331,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,039.20. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,802. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

