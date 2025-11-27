Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Essential Utilities stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.31. 1,813,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The company had revenue of $476.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 56.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 55.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 215,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 239,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

