Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) vs. YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH) Financial Comparison

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) and YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cintas and YY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cintas 3 7 5 1 2.25 YY Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Cintas presently has a consensus target price of $212.71, suggesting a potential upside of 15.23%. Given Cintas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cintas is more favorable than YY Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cintas 17.54% 40.41% 19.17% YY Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cintas and YY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.5% of Cintas shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Cintas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cintas and YY Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cintas $10.56 billion 7.03 $1.81 billion $4.41 41.86 YY Group $41.10 million 0.36 -$4.84 million N/A N/A

Cintas has higher revenue and earnings than YY Group.

Risk and Volatility

Cintas has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YY Group has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cintas beats YY Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms. In addition, the company offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. It provides its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cintas Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of Cintas Corporation.

About YY Group

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises. In addition, it provides YY Smart iClean App, which is a smart toilet central management platform. Further, the company offers manpower contracting services; employment agencies; general cleaning services; manpower outsourcing with information technology solution; management consulting; and employment placement and recruitment services. YY Group Holding Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

