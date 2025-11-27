Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading Up 12.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.40 and last traded at GBX 8.08. 16,531,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 565% from the average session volume of 2,484,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.20.

Blencowe Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of £32.22 million, a PE ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Blencowe Resources Company Profile

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

Further Reading

