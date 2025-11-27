Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Stock Price Up 14.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) traded up 14.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 205 and last traded at GBX 205. 1,308,122 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 416,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.

Several brokerages have weighed in on W7L. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Warpaint London from GBX 700 to GBX 510 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Warpaint London from GBX 700 to GBX 440 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 475.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 213 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 325.06.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 8.52 EPS for the quarter. Warpaint London had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Warpaint London PLC will post 25.1837335 EPS for the current year.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

