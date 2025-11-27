Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 254,896 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 102,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.38.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

