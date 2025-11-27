Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nutanix (NTNX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) in the last few weeks:

11/26/2025 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $76.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Nutanix had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

11/26/2025 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Nutanix had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $93.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Nutanix had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2025 – Nutanix had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Nutanix is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Nutanix had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/27/2025 – Nutanix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/9/2025 – Nutanix was given a new $76.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities.

10/9/2025 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Nutanix had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at $40,090,543.36. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

