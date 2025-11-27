Barclays (LON:BARC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 430.90 and last traded at GBX 430.10, with a volume of 242552359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 400 to GBX 415 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 435 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 455 to GBX 470 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 450.

Barclays Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 392.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 363.13.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported GBX 10.40 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

