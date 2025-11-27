Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $96.03 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $96,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,152,974,000 after buying an additional 314,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,061,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,362,000 after purchasing an additional 122,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $230.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $258.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $873,578.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 396,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,557,339.42. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,848,176.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,574.74. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

