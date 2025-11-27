ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 8,606 shares.The stock last traded at $533.07 and had previously closed at $549.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASMIY. Zacks Research raised shares of ASM International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Rothschild Redb lowered shares of ASM International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.00.

Get ASM International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASMIY

ASM International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $611.66 and its 200-day moving average is $568.34.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $932.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. ASM International had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 24.50%. ASM International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASM International NV will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASM International

(Get Free Report)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.