FY2026 EPS Estimates for CrowdStrike Lowered by DA Davidson

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.75.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $501.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.66 and a 200-day moving average of $476.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 120.40 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,257,564.08. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

