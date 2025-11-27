Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Quanta Services stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of PWR traded up $10.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $460.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,918. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.62. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $469.43.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,519,079,000 after buying an additional 386,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,821,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,579,259,000 after purchasing an additional 49,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,080,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,519,983,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,458,362,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 765,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Roth Capital set a $500.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus set a $540.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.32.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total value of $6,213,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,344,730.75. This represents a 28.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total transaction of $1,808,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,209.67. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

