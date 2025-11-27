Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in J. M. Smucker stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

SJM traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average is $106.85. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $93.30 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -32.09%.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,958,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 19.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

