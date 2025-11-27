Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 1,869 Shares of Stock

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $35,697.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,599,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,549.70. The trade was a 0.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 200 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,752.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 47,273 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $905,277.95.

On Monday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,451 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $254,761.94.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 506 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $9,431.84.

Mexico Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MXF traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,575. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07.

Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Mexico Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mexico Fund by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 236,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 342.4% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 131,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 102,015 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Mexico Fund by 34.9% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 73,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mexico Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,608,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,406,000 after buying an additional 305,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 344,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 26,418 shares during the last quarter.

Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

