Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.76. 83,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,840. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $105.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.04. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Epsilon Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

