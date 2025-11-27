Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $90,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,988.72. The trade was a 25.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donegal Group stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,254. Donegal Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $751.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $245.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.19 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,343,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 294.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 111,647 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 139.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 152,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 88,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 356,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 88,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DGICA. Wall Street Zen lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

