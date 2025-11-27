Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Peter Thompson Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) Director Peter Thompson sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $71,184.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,025,458.14. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sionna Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SION traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,243. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SION shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sionna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

Featured Stories

