Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1117 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1%

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.

About Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF — April (LAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) losses. The exposure resets each year in April LAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

