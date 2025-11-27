Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,563 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000.

SCHD opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

