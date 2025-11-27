Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC boosted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.58.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $149.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.25 and its 200-day moving average is $151.10. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

