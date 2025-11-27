Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 26,535 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $287,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 174,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,037,833.50. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,660 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

UBER stock opened at $85.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.92. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

