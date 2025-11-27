GM Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

GM Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $435.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.61.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $397.57 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $399.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.96 and a 200-day moving average of $304.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

