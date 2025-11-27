Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Stake Raised by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 27,971.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,090 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,789,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,700,154,000 after acquiring an additional 309,207 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,897,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,985,759,000 after purchasing an additional 498,238 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,426,316,000 after purchasing an additional 168,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,216,612,000 after buying an additional 74,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,859,000 after buying an additional 329,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total value of $622,379.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,698,558.62. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,238,600. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 52,570 shares of company stock worth $30,382,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.65.

TMO opened at $593.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $544.05 and a 200-day moving average of $477.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

