Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, reports. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Brand Engagement Network Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Brand Engagement Network stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.38. 877,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,789,450. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. Brand Engagement Network has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $16.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Brand Engagement Network alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brand Engagement Network

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brand Engagement Network stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Free Report) by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Brand Engagement Network worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brand Engagement Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brand Engagement Network

About Brand Engagement Network

(Get Free Report)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Engagement Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Engagement Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.