Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Shares Down 21.8% – What’s Next?

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) fell 21.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.61. 490,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 120,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.
Orvana Minerals Trading Down 15.5%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.80.
About Orvana Minerals
Orvana Minerals Corp is a Canadian mining and exploration company that is involved in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It operates in three segments: Orovalle, which is the key revenue generator; EMIPA, and Corporate. It owns and operates the underground gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carles Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.
