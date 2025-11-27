Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Invests $268,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 400.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Booking by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5,433.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 target price on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 price objective (up from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,141.52.

Booking Trading Up 0.1%

BKNG opened at $4,911.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,144.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,395.09. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,096.23 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,007.69, for a total transaction of $2,003,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,922,265.19. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,000. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

