J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 10,903 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 106.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.3% in the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total transaction of $16,434,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,493,199.24. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $168.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.38. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $94.33 and a one year high of $171.77. The firm has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.73. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 13.85%.The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

