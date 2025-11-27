Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Stock Price Up 10.8% – Here’s Why

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) traded up 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.36 and last traded at GBX 0.36. 5,390,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 12,560,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Up 20.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.85. The company has a market cap of £3.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

