Charles Lim Capital Ltd Acquires 70,000 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 6.6% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $334.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.52. The stock has a market cap of $608.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $375.51.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on V

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.