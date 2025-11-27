Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 63,601 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.7% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,452 shares during the period. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $109.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average of $100.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.59.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,682,831.24. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 138,597 shares of company stock valued at $14,499,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

