Reviewing Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) & SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE)

SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) and Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SUNation Energy and Oklo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNation Energy -41.62% -158.58% -50.14% Oklo N/A -12.30% -11.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SUNation Energy and Oklo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUNation Energy $60.07 million 0.07 -$15.85 million ($109.97) -0.01 Oklo N/A N/A -$73.62 million ($0.54) -164.58

SUNation Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Oklo. Oklo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SUNation Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SUNation Energy has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oklo has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Oklo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of SUNation Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Oklo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SUNation Energy and Oklo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNation Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Oklo 3 8 8 1 2.35

Oklo has a consensus price target of $106.29, suggesting a potential upside of 19.59%. Given Oklo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oklo is more favorable than SUNation Energy.

Summary

Oklo beats SUNation Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

