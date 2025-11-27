Korea Investment CORP Has $84.29 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 68,049 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Amphenol worth $84,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 46.0% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 22,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 78,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,567,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $36,945,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at $24,013,924. This represents a 60.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. The trade was a 45.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 983,194 shares of company stock worth $136,884,445 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $138.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.42. The firm has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $144.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

