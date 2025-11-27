OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Insider Jeffrey Yu Buys 24,319 Shares of Stock

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Yu purchased 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $20,671.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,029,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,771.55. This represents a 0.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 25th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $1,287.50.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Jeffrey Yu bought 17,200 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $17,544.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Yu bought 5,700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $5,301.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 400 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $380.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112.50.

On Thursday, September 18th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $637.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Jeffrey Yu bought 2,100 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $1,806.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 11,810 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $10,274.70.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Jeffrey Yu bought 11,670 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $9,452.70.

On Friday, August 29th, Jeffrey Yu bought 10,890 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $8,929.80.

OneMedNet Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of OneMedNet stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 298,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.09. OneMedNet Corporation has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OneMedNet ( NASDAQ:ONMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMedNet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OneMedNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management purchased a new position in OneMedNet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONMD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded OneMedNet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneMedNet in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OneMedNet currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

